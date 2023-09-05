Prudential PLC Trims Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,710,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at $447,710,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,959 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,609 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $88.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

