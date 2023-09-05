Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 292 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,003.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 413.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 97,663 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,636,000 after purchasing an additional 78,645 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.26.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $563.22. 667,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,858. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $569.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $256.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $517.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

