Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 175 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,505 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,176 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,698,000 after purchasing an additional 910,521 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.58. The stock had a trading volume of 102,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,740. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.27. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $114.17.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.