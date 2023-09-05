Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 14,984 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,984 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dover by 122.6% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 6.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 95,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Dover Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DOV traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.73. 96,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,391. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.72. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

