Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $3.73 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,503 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $880,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $547.77. 231,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $547.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

