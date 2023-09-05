Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,753,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,825,000 after acquiring an additional 185,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,999,000 after acquiring an additional 145,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,848,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $81.93. The stock had a trading volume of 260,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,311. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.21.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

