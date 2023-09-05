Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,928,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,925,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.87. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $310.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.