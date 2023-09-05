Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.76. 30,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,387. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $167.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.73.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

