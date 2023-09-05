Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys 6,689 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 142.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 14.2% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Blackstone by 3.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 56,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 73,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 102,163 shares of company stock valued at $562,311 and have sold 20,398,212 shares valued at $224,028,062. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.04. 4,439,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,771. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $109.99. The stock has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

