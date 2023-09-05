PotCoin (POT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $35.53

PotCoin (POT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $35.53 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 64.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

