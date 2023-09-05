Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s (PSNY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $8.26.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSNY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 18.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 45.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

