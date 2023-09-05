Oppenheimer Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $450.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $435.69.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $404.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $379.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.89. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.