Oppenheimer Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $480.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $430.00 to $480.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $407.39.

MDB stock opened at $392.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $439.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of -113.55 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,551 shares of company stock worth $31,143,942. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 131.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

