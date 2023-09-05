Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ OMGA opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47. Omega Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,283.72% and a negative return on equity of 97.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMGA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 8,145.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

