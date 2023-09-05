Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $91.00 at Craig Hallum

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.73.

OLLI opened at $73.96 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $80.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $58,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $58,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $670,006 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

