Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $43.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. OTR Global cut Nutanix to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.69.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $34.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,028,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,421,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 39.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,560,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,395 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

