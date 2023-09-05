NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Reduced by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.00. 3,081,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,108,763. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.78. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.97 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The company has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.29%.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

