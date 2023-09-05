NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,527 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,747,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.94. 4,489,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,117,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.78. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $91.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

