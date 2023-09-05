Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0443

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $19,558.50 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00156148 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00051036 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025683 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00026215 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003832 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

