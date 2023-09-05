MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $480.00 at Morgan Stanley

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $480.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on MongoDB from $365.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $407.39.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $392.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.34. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $439.00.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares in the company, valued at $15,114,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,060,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,551 shares of company stock worth $31,143,942 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

