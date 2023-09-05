MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $260.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $407.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $392.88 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $439.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $390.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total value of $2,490,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207,159 shares in the company, valued at $501,043,414.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total transaction of $2,490,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207,159 shares in the company, valued at $501,043,414.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213,159 shares in the company, valued at $509,526,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,551 shares of company stock worth $31,143,942. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. abrdn plc grew its stake in MongoDB by 79.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 7.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $7,433,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 3.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

