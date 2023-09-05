Model N (NYSE:MODN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Model N from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Model N in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Model N from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Model N stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,883. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Model N had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Model N will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 2,718 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $76,022.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,867.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Model N news, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 2,718 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $76,022.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,867.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $25,403.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at $252,119.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,829 shares of company stock worth $919,196 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Model N by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Model N by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Model N by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Model N by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

