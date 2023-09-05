Mcashchain Price Hits $0.0509 on Top Exchanges (MCASH)

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Mcashchain has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Mcashchain has a total market capitalization of $33.05 million and $9.83 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mcashchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Mcashchain Profile

Mcashchain’s genesis date was June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mcashchain is www.mcash.network. The official message board for Mcashchain is medium.com/mcashchain.

Buying and Selling Mcashchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.05124025 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

