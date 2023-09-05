Matson (NYSE:MATX) Shares Down 5.5%

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) was down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.18 and last traded at $84.18. Approximately 13,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 280,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MATX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.26. Matson had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $51,731.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $51,731.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kuuhaku T. Park sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $205,119.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,935.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,453,533 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 43.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Matson by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 39.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

