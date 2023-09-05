Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,431 shares of company stock valued at $160,930,754. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $388.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $397.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $417.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

