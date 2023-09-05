Marfrig Global Foods S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:MRRTY)

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0049 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.
Marfrig Global Foods Stock Performance
Shares of MRRTY opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.81.
Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile
