Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on September 28th

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$29.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.87. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of C$18.85 and a 1 year high of C$31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MFI. TD Securities boosted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katherine Newell Lemon sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.88, for a total value of C$104,563.55. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

