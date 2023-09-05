MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MGNX

MacroGenics Stock Performance

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.08 million, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 2.00. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 million. MacroGenics had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MacroGenics

In other news, Director Edward Hurwitz purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $73,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,393.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 195.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 187,724 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 86,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.