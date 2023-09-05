Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $455.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $450.00 to $455.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $435.69.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $404.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $277.50 and a 52-week high of $406.75.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $889,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 33.4% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

