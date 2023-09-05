Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $384.74. The company had a trading volume of 157,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,812. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.15. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $393.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $187.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

