Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$39.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CSFB from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LB. National Bankshares cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Laurentian Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$36.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$28.23 and a 52-week high of C$48.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 40.52%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

