LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Invests $244,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,222 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.50.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.88. 1,021,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,369. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.85 and its 200-day moving average is $212.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.