Lancashire’s (LRE) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.46) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Lancashire to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 706.43 ($8.92).
Lancashire Stock Up 2.6 %
About Lancashire
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
