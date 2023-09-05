Lancashire’s (LRE) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.46) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Lancashire to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 706.43 ($8.92).

Shares of LON LRE traded up GBX 14.93 ($0.19) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 585.93 ($7.40). The company had a trading volume of 218,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,787. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,429.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 405.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 454.20 ($5.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 670 ($8.46). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 583.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 582.90.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

