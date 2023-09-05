KeyCorp Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $45.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTNX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. OTR Global cut Nutanix to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.69.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Nutanix by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nutanix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

