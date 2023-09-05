JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Tesco (LON:TSCO) to Neutral

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.16) price objective on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 270 ($3.41). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.50% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO
Tesco Stock Performance
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tesco
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.