JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Tesco (LON:TSCO) to Neutral

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.16) price objective on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 270 ($3.41). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Tesco Stock Performance

About Tesco

Shares of TSCO stock traded down GBX 7.40 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 256.40 ($3.24). 29,871,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,979,379. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 254.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 260.34. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 285.30 ($3.60). The company has a market cap of £18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,564.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

