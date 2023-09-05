Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Earns Top Pick Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JMAT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.78) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.31) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.78) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,225 ($28.10).

Shares of JMAT traded down GBX 29.50 ($0.37) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,722.50 ($21.75). The stock had a trading volume of 334,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,360. The company has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,196.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 1,539 ($19.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,384 ($30.11). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,720.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,858.45.

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,641 ($20.72) per share, for a total transaction of £393.84 ($497.40). In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,641 ($20.72) per share, with a total value of £393.84 ($497.40). Also, insider Liam Condon purchased 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($23.35) per share, for a total transaction of £388.29 ($490.39). Insiders purchased a total of 67 shares of company stock valued at $115,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

