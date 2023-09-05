iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.63. 1,042,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.48. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

