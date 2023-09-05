Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IVA. Societe Generale upgraded Inventiva from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Inventiva in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.33.

Inventiva stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. Inventiva has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Inventiva by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inventiva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Inventiva by 91.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

