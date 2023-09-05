Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Decreased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Intuit by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $550.32. The stock had a trading volume of 511,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,193. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $492.83 and its 200 day moving average is $451.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $555.00. The stock has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,195 shares of company stock worth $34,456,986. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $497.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.48.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

