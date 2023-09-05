Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Bought by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 240.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 104,718 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 22,041 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,049,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,851,000 after acquiring an additional 390,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 2.6 %

ITCI traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,233. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $67.05.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $110.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $3,251,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,996 shares of company stock worth $8,607,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.