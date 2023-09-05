Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $651,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 458.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $220.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

