Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 31,400 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. decreased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned about 0.06% of Euronet Worldwide worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.38.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,509. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $121.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.29 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.