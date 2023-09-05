HFR Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

HFR Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.35.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,172,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,270. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

