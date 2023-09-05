HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $11.20 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Clorox makes up approximately 3.2% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Clorox worth $11,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Clorox by 7.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Clorox by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.99. The company had a trading volume of 381,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.10. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

