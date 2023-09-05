HFR Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HFR Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.9% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $680,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,302. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $458.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

