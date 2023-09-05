HFR Wealth Management LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 2.5% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 46,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 139,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 271,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

AMGN traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $255.49. 585,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

