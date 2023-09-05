Head to Head Review: WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) versus CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI)

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) and CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

WalkMe has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CXApp has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WalkMe and CXApp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WalkMe -31.29% -115.55% -18.60% CXApp N/A 17.06% 11.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

4.5% of CXApp shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.1% of CXApp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares WalkMe and CXApp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WalkMe $245.01 million N/A -$92.63 million ($0.94) -10.61 CXApp N/A N/A $8.35 million N/A N/A

CXApp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WalkMe.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WalkMe and CXApp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WalkMe 0 4 3 0 2.43 CXApp 0 0 0 0 N/A

WalkMe currently has a consensus price target of $12.07, indicating a potential upside of 21.08%. Given WalkMe’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe WalkMe is more favorable than CXApp.

Summary

CXApp beats WalkMe on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements. In addition, the company creates a transparent layer for the end-user across any software to ensure immediate and intuitive access to any application, workflow, or resource and can be used by web, mobile, and desktop. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc. provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation. The company was formerly known as KINS Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to CXApp Inc. in March 2023. The company is based in Palo Alto, California.

