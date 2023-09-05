Head to Head Contrast: Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) vs. SGD (OTCMKTS:SGDH)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) and SGD (OTCMKTS:SGDH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and SGD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huron Consulting Group 5.64% 15.96% 7.15% SGD N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Huron Consulting Group and SGD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huron Consulting Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 SGD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus price target of $111.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.79%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than SGD.

92.4% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of SGD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and SGD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huron Consulting Group $1.16 billion 1.65 $75.55 million $3.66 27.54 SGD N/A N/A N/A ($22.51) 0.00

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than SGD. SGD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huron Consulting Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats SGD on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers. The Education segment provides research enterprise, and student and alumni lifecycle; digital solutions, spanning technology, and analytic-related services; Huron Research Suite, a software suite designed to facilitate and enhance research administration service delivery and compliance; and organizational transformation services to public and private colleges and universities, research institutes, and other education-related organizations. The Commercial segment delivers digital services and software products, and financial advisory services to financial, energy and utilities, professional and business services, life science, consumer products, and industrials and manufacturing industries, as well as public sector and nonprofit organizations. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About SGD

(Get Free Report)

SGD Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Eco Paper, Inc., develops, markets, and sells paper and paper products from natural fibers. Its products include journals, paper reams, cover stock, art and sketch pads, envelopes, stationery and gifts, office and school products, and notebooks, as well as paper type products. SGD Holdings, Ltd. is headquartered in Ventura, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.