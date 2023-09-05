HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ FY2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.00. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 390.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.36%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

