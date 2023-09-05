HBC Financial Services PLLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 55.0% in the first quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 39,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 41.5% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,621,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,948,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average of $159.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $311.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

